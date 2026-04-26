Paytm's wallet sees a shake-up as RBI cancels payments bank licence

Deora added that wallets were no longer as central to the business as they had been in earlier years. “We are big believers that consumers should have options, as many options as we can come up with. So postpaid is an option, wallet is an option, but one shouldn’t think of wallet as being as sticky, as relevant, as important today as it was three years ago,” he said.

An industry source said that while use-case-specific PPIs for categories such as gifting, meal benefits and transit payments continue to see adoption, wallet-based PPIs have lost ground as real-time payments through the UPI become more widely used. “Paytm can apply for the PPI licence but it will also have to understand what kind of play it wants to have in the market. E-wallets are not as popular as they used to be before,” the person said.