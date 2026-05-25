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Paytm to invest €9 million in Europe arm to fund business expansion

Following the completion of this additional investment, there will be no change in the shareholding pattern

Paytm
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 7:08 PM IST
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Fintech firm One 97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Monday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Cloud Technologies will invest 9 million euro in its European payment entity.

"...The Board of Directors of PCTL (Paytm Cloud Technologies Limited)...has approved an additional investment by way of subscription to 9 million equity shares of EUR 1 (one euro only) each at a total consideration of EUR 9 million (nine million euro), in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Paytm Europe Payments S.A (Paytm Europe)," the company said in a filing.

The transaction is aimed at increasing the paid-up capital of Paytm Europe to support the funding requirements for its business. The transaction is expected to be completed on or before June 30, 2026, the company said.

Paytm Europe Payments S.A., incorporated in Luxembourg on January 12, 2026, is a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications. It is yet to commence its business operations. PCTL presently holds 100 per cent of the euro 1 million paid-up share capital of Paytm Europe.

Following the completion of this additional investment, there will be no change in the shareholding pattern, the filing added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :One 97 CommunicationsPaytmEurope

First Published: May 25 2026 | 7:07 PM IST

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