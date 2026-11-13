Home / Companies / News / Paytm wallet likely to see revival following RBI's in-principle nod

Paytm wallet likely to see revival following RBI's in-principle nod

Paytm Payments Services has received in-principle RBI authorisation to issue prepaid payment instruments, paving the way for a wallet revival after regulatory curbs on PPBL

Paytm
premium
Shares of One 97 Communications, which runs Paytm, rose as much as 1.8 per cent on Friday to an intraday high of ₹1,960 on the NSE, against Thursday's close of ₹1,925 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 9:45 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Paytm’s payments arm has received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) in-principle authorisation to issue prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), including wallets. 
The approval opens a path for the Noida-based fintech to bring back a product it lost nearly three years ago, when the regulator acted against its associate entity Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), restricting its operations. 
Shares of One 97 Communications, which runs Paytm, rose as much as 1.8 per cent on Friday to an intraday high of ₹1,960 on the NSE, against Thursday’s close of ₹1,925. 
That took the stock past its listing price of ₹1,950 for the first time since it debuted in November 2021. The stock had slumped to an all-time low of ₹310 in May 2024, after the curbs on PPBL. It is still below its IPO price of ₹2,150. 
In an exchange filing, One 97 Communications said its wholly owned subsidiary Paytm Payments Services (PPSL) had received the RBI letter, dated November 13, 2026. 
“Post grant of Final Authorisation/Certificate of Authorisation, PPSL can offer prepaid instruments, such as wallet, to its customers,” the firm said. 
Paytm’s wallet was earlier run through PPBL. In March 2022, the RBI barred PPBL from onboarding new customers. On April 24, 2026, the regulator cancelled PPBL’s banking licence. 
PPSL applied for the licence on December 31, 2025, according to the RBI letter. Paytm disclosed the application in its Q1 FY27 investor presentation. “We believe that consumers benefit from a range of payment options, and wallet will add to the completeness of our consumer offerings,” the company said in that presentation. 
The wallet was once at the heart of Paytm’s business. Paytm’s management, however, has been measured about how much the product can deliver now that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) dominates everyday payments. 
“Postpaid is an option, wallet is an option, but one shouldn’t think of wallet as being as sticky, as relevant, (and) as important today as it was three years ago,” Madhur Deora, president and group chief financial officer of Paytm, told analysts after the company’s Q3 FY26 earnings. 
Industry participants have said that PPIs built for specific uses, such as gifting, meal benefits and transit, are still being adopted, but general-purpose wallets have lost ground as real-time UPI payments have spread.
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Vi in advanced talks with public-sector banks for raising funds: CEO

Agnikul to set up Andhra Pradesh facility for orbital data centre units

Nalco to commission India's first gallium recovery plant this month: CMD

Premium

Tata Sons listing: 'Regulator's verdict not a failure of advocacy'

Tata Sons rejects Noel Tata's request for Sept 17 board meeting recording

Topics :PaytmRBIOne 97 Communications

First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 7:49 PM IST

Next Story