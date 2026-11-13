Paytm wallet likely to see revival following RBI's in-principle nod

Paytm’s payments arm has received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) in-principle authorisation to issue prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), including wallets.

The approval opens a path for the Noida-based fintech to bring back a product it lost nearly three years ago, when the regulator acted against its associate entity Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), restricting its operations.

Shares of One 97 Communications, which runs Paytm, rose as much as 1.8 per cent on Friday to an intraday high of ₹1,960 on the NSE, against Thursday’s close of ₹1,925.

That took the stock past its listing price of ₹1,950 for the first time since it debuted in November 2021. The stock had slumped to an all-time low of ₹310 in May 2024, after the curbs on PPBL. It is still below its IPO price of ₹2,150.

In an exchange filing, One 97 Communications said its wholly owned subsidiary Paytm Payments Services (PPSL) had received the RBI letter, dated November 13, 2026. “Post grant of Final Authorisation/Certificate of Authorisation, PPSL can offer prepaid instruments, such as wallet, to its customers,” the firm said. Paytm’s wallet was earlier run through PPBL. In March 2022, the RBI barred PPBL from onboarding new customers. On April 24, 2026, the regulator cancelled PPBL’s banking licence. PPSL applied for the licence on December 31, 2025, according to the RBI letter. Paytm disclosed the application in its Q1 FY27 investor presentation. “We believe that consumers benefit from a range of payment options, and wallet will add to the completeness of our consumer offerings,” the company said in that presentation.