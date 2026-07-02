PC Jeweller posts 21% growth in Q1 revenue; to be debt free in Sep quarter

PC Jeweller Ltd on Thursday reported 21 per cent growth in consolidated revenue during the first quarter of this fiscal and said it will become a debt-free company during the July-September period.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it concluded the first quarter of 2026-27 with a consolidated revenue growth of about 21 per cent year-on-year.

"Debt reduced by more than 90 per cent; Debt-Free status to be achieved in the current quarter itself," it said in the business update.

PC Jeweller has reduced its outstanding debt that was payable to the banks under the terms of Joint Settlement Agreement, by another 24 per cent during the June quarter.