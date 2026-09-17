Peak XV Partners sells 1.46$ stake in Groww for ₹1,756 cr in block deal

Peak XV Partners has sold a 1.46 per cent stake in Groww's parent company Billionbrains Garage Ventures for Rs 1,756 crore, trimming its holding in the stockbroker through a bulk deal on the NSE.

Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1, an affiliate of the venture capital firm, offloaded 9,17,14,208 shares, representing a 1.46 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-based trading platform.

The transaction was executed on Wednesday at an average price of Rs 191.49 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 1,756.23 crore.

The sale brought down Peak XV Partners' stake in Billionbrains Garage Ventures to 14.22 per cent from 15.68 per cent. The venture capital firm and its affiliates, however, continue to be the largest public shareholder in Groww.

The buyers of Groww's shares could not be identified from the NSE data. On Thursday, shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures rose marginally to trade at Rs 190.14 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The latest transaction adds to a series of stake sales by early investors in Groww this year. In August, startup accelerator Y Combinator sold nearly a 1.2 per cent stake in Groww for Rs 1,435 crore, while Friale offloaded more than 1.13 crore shares for Rs 210 crore in June. Earlier in May, Peak XV Partners, Ribbit Capital, and Y Combinator together sold a 4.71 per cent stake for Rs 5,326 crore.