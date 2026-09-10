PepsiCo India opens fifth food plant in Assam with ₹778 crore investment

PepsiCo India on Thursday inaugurated its fifth food manufacturing facility in Nalbari, Assam, with an investment of Rs 778 crore.

The Nalbari facility is part of PepsiCo’s growing Partnership of Progress with India and forms part of the company’s Rs 5,700 crore investment commitment through 2030, it said in a release.

This facility spans 44.2 acres and will manufacture Lay’s and Uncle Chipps while supporting the expansion of PepsiCo India’s food manufacturing network across Northeast India and West Bengal.

“The inauguration of PepsiCo India’s food manufacturing facility in Nalbari is another important milestone in Assam’s industrial growth story. This investment underscores the confidence that leading global companies have in Assam’s business-friendly policies, infrastructure development and skilled workforce,” Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam, said.

“Beyond generating employment and economic activity, the project will strengthen the state’s agricultural ecosystem and create new opportunities for farmers, women and local enterprises. We welcome PepsiCo India’s continued partnership and commitment towards contributing to Assam’s development journey,” he added. For the Nalbari facility, PepsiCo India will procure chip-grade potatoes, benefiting more than 5,000 farmers, and create demand for around 60,000 tonnes of cold storage capacity. “PepsiCo India currently works with over 600 farmers in Assam and continues to expand its farming footprint through support in seeds, agronomy, technology, training and market access,” the release said. “The inauguration of our Nalbari facility marks a significant milestone in PepsiCo India’s growth journey and reinforces our long-term commitment to India’s development story. Assam’s strong agricultural foundation, evolving infrastructure and growing economic importance make it a natural choice for our next phase of expansion,” Jagrut Kotecha, chief executive officer, PepsiCo India & South Asia, said.