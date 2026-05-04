Home / Companies / News / Petronet LNG plans to build 7 LNG storage tanks amid supply disruptions

Petronet LNG plans to build 7 LNG storage tanks amid supply disruptions

The move comes as India faces critical challenges in meeting the country's energy requirements amid the West Asia crisis, highlighting high energy import dependency and lack of storage infrastructure

Petronet LNG
premium
Shubhangi Mathur
3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:30 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Petronet LNG Limited, India’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer, plans to build 10 additional gas storage tanks across three of its terminals, amid the ongoing West Asia crisis that has underscored the need to strengthen storage capacity in the country, Managing Director and CEO Akshay Kumar Singh said.
 
The company plans to build four LNG storage tanks at the Dahej terminal in Gujarat, two at the Gopalpur terminal in Odisha, and one tank at the Kochi terminal in Kerala, Singh told reporters at a press conference, without disclosing investment requirements for the project. Of the existing 23 LNG storage tanks in India, Petronet LNG operates 10 tanks with a combined capacity of 1.7 billion cubic metres.
 
The move comes as India faces critical challenges in meeting the country’s energy requirements amid the West Asia crisis, highlighting high energy import dependency and lack of storage infrastructure.
 
PLL, which has a long-term LNG contract with Qatar, does not expect shipments in May from QatarEnergy due to the ongoing conflict and continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, said Singh. The force majeure invoked by QatarEnergy, after its facilities were attacked by Iran, continues to remain in place for the month of May. PLL has a 20-year agreement with QatarEnergy for supply of 7.5 million tonnes of LNG each year till 2048.
 
Q4 results
 
Petronet LNG also announced fourth-quarter results for the financial year 2025–26 on Monday. The company reported a 25.2 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,337.59 crore in Q4FY26, from Rs 845.5 crore in the same period last year.
 
The company’s revenue from operations declined 23.3 per cent YoY to Rs 9,442.09 crore in Q4 from Rs 12,315.75 crore last year. PLL announced a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY26, subject to the approval of shareholders.
 
In Q4, PLL’s Dahej terminal recorded capacity utilisation of 90 per cent, lower than 93.8 per cent reported in the quarter ended December 31, primarily due to supply disruptions from QatarEnergy. Dahej, which is India’s largest regas terminal, processed 201 trillion British thermal units (TBTU) during Q4, as against 214 TBTU in Q3.
 
The overall LNG volume processed by the company in Q4 was 219 TBTU, as against 205 TBTU in the same period last year (Q4FY25) and 233 TBTU in the previous quarter (Q3 FY26). In FY26, Petronet LNG processed 901 TBTU of volumes, as against 934 TBTU processed in the previous financial year.
 
PLL said customers have made payment of outstanding use-or-pay dues of Rs 630.04 crore during the fourth quarter, pertaining to calendar year 2022.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi HC restrains EaseMyBiz from launching app in MakeMyTrip case

SC upholds NCLAT order restoring Byju's CoC, rejects Raveendran's plea

NCLAT upholds Adani bid for Jaiprakash Associates, rejects Vedanta plea

NCLAT quashes insolvency proceedings against Embassy Developments Limited

Tata Trusts set to review representation at Tata Sons this week

Topics :Petronet LNGLNG importLNG price

First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story