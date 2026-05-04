Petronet LNG plans to build 7 LNG storage tanks amid supply disruptions

PLL, which has a long-term LNG contract with Qatar, does not expect shipments in May from QatarEnergy due to the ongoing conflict and continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, said Singh. The force majeure invoked by QatarEnergy, after its facilities were attacked by Iran, continues to remain in place for the month of May. PLL has a 20-year agreement with QatarEnergy for supply of 7.5 million tonnes of LNG each year till 2048.