Petronet LNG plans to build 7 LNG storage tanks amid supply disruptions

Petronet LNG also announced fourth-quarter results for the financial year 2025–26 on Monday. The company reported a 25.2 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,337.59 crore in Q4FY26, from Rs 845.5 crore in the same period last year.
The company’s revenue from operations declined 23.3 per cent YoY to Rs 9,442.09 crore in Q4 from Rs 12,315.75 crore last year. PLL announced a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY26, subject to the approval of shareholders.
In Q4, PLL’s Dahej terminal recorded capacity utilisation of 90 per cent, lower than 93.8 per cent reported in the quarter ended December 31, primarily due to supply disruptions from QatarEnergy. Dahej, which is India’s largest regas terminal, processed 201 trillion British thermal units (TBTU) during Q4, as against 214 TBTU in Q3.