PFC Q4 results: Profit rises 24% to ₹6,315 crore aided by lower expenses

State-owned power sector lender Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday reported a 24 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹6,315 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, aided by lower expenses.

The company’s expenses declined to ₹17,765 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹18,731 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Asset quality improved during the year, with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio declining to 1.09 per cent from 1.64 per cent a year ago, while the net NPA ratio fell to 0.07 per cent from 0.38 per cent during the same period.

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 2.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹8,598 crore in the March quarter, up from ₹8,358 crore a year ago. Net interest income (NII) in the March quarter declined 10.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹10,833 crore from ₹12,109 crore in the year-ago period. Total income during the quarter fell marginally to ₹28,857 crore from ₹29,285 crore a year ago. On the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) draft guidelines on revised classification and regulatory norms for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), PFC Chairperson and Managing Director Parminder Chopra said the company has raised concerns with the RBI over the proposed tightening of group exposure norms for upper-layer NBFCs.

“The group exposure now is a matter of concern for us,” Chopra said. “Earlier also we were qualifying under the upper layer, but RBI had intentionally kept government-owned NBFCs in the middle layer. We have taken up our concerns with the RBI,” she added. The RBI’s draft circular proposes that any NBFC-infrastructure finance company (IFC) with an asset size of over ₹1 trillion will be part of the upper layer. Single-group exposure for upper-layer NBFCs is capped at 35 per cent of capital base, while for middle-layer entities it is 50 per cent of tier-I capital. The company’s consolidated loan assets stood at ₹11.53 trillion at the end of March 2026, while total assets were at ₹12.45 trillion.