Philips Personal Health India revenue to cross ₹1,000 crore in FY27

Philips' personal health segment in India expects to cross ₹1,000 crore in revenue in FY27 as the segment is growing two times faster than the market.

The personal health segment market in India is growing at 6.5 per cent.

“India is viewed as one of the most critical markets in the global ecosystem,” Smit Shukla, country head, Philips Personal Health – India subcontinent, told Business Standard in an interview.

Shukla further stated that this year, India is the fastest-growing country for Philips Personal Health worldwide.

“We have a massive opportunity in terms of the demography, the number of youth entering the category. Personal health is still significantly underpenetrated in India,” he said.

He also explained that its One grooming business is growing two to three times faster than the market, its hair care business is growing slightly ahead of the market and its mother and child care business is growing disproportionately faster than the market. “We are in this unique stage where all the engines of our business are firing on all cylinders,” he said. On the channel-wise revenue break-up, Shukla said that by the end of FY27, quick commerce will contribute 20 per cent of its business, which used to be in the low single digits 18 months ago. Its revenue from online sales is around 70-75 per cent of its total sales.

“Online continues to be the fastest-growing segment for us… We're growing exceedingly fast in quick commerce. But that does not say we are not growing in modern trade. We are consolidating our position there as well. Only the weights are changing, and the pace of growth is changing, but we are growing ahead of the market in everything,” he said. Shukla stated that the driver for Philips in this segment is the company's focus on driving technology in its products. The market saw commoditisation between 2021 and 2024, Shukla explained, and a lot of focus was on attachments and white labels.