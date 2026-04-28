PhonePe crosses 50 million registered merchants across India ahead of IPO

Fintech major PhonePe on Tuesday said it has crossed 50 million lifetime registered merchants on its platform.

The IPO-bound company noted its expansion from offering QR code-based payment solutions to providing a full-stack suite of financial tools, including working capital loans, Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals, and SmartSpeakers.

"Reaching 50 million merchants is a significant milestone in our effort to make financial services more accessible to merchants across India. For many of our partners, the journey began with a simple QR code, but that relationship has since matured. Today, digital payments serve as a gateway to a wider range of formal services, including credit," Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, Chief Business Officer, Merchant Business, PhonePe, said.