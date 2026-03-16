PhonePe defers IPO listing amid geopolitical tensions, market volatility
The decision was taken due to the current geopolitical conflicts and market volatility
The decision was taken due to the current geopolitical conflicts and market volatility
PhonePe on Monday announced it has temporarily deferred its public market listing process due to the current geopolitical conflicts and market volatility and will resume the listing process once there is some stability in global capital markets.
Sameer Nigam, PhonePe's CEO said, "We sincerely hope for a swift return to peace in all the affected regions. We remain committed to a public listing in India.
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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 1:29 PM IST