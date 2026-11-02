PhonePe Invest sees 50% growth in new customer additions after rebranding

PhonePe Invest, the investing and trading platform of PhonePe, witnessed strong customer growth in October 2026, with the baseline of platform registrations increasing by 80 per cent and new customer additions rising by 50 per cent.

The growth follows the platform's evolution from Share. Market to PhonePe Invest in October 2026, alongside the introduction of new tools and capabilities aimed at empowering investors with deep, actionable insights on their portfolios.

A key addition to the platform is Portfolio Optimiser, a holistic portfolio intelligence tool that brings together three capabilities - - Build, Review and Optimise - - within a unified experience. The tool addresses three key needs of retail investors. Build - simplifies the investment journey for beginners by guiding them through portfolio construction.

Review - offers deeper portfolio analytics and research-backed insights to investors to assess the health of their investments not only on PhonePe Invest but also of all other demat accounts in one place. PhonePe Invest users can seamlessly import holdings from all demat accounts and view their consolidated portfolio in one place. This provides a holistic view of portfolio health, asset allocation and sector exposure, along with insights to identify under-rated assets and concentration risks at zero cost. Optimise - take one click action to optimise the portfolio by swapping under-rated stocks with better-rated stocks. Speaking about the development, Vijay Ajmera, Head of Business, PhonePe Invest said, "We are encouraged by the response to PhonePe Invest's evolution and the early traction we are seeing from the customers. The growth in new customer additions reinforces our belief that there is an opportunity to build a more comprehensive investing experience that goes beyond enabling transactions." He further added, "We believe the next phase of investing is also about helping people to better understand, evaluate and manage their investments. With capabilities such as Portfolio Optimiser, we aim to democratise research-backed portfolio insights and tools and make them accessible for every Indian.