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PhonePe launches AI tool to help merchants build payment pages in minutes

SmartPages enables businesses to generate customised payment pages using simple text prompts, removing the need for coding or design expertise

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PhonePe plans to further enhance SmartPages with a more advanced AI agent that can analyse a merchant’s social media presence and past campaigns to understand their unique brand tone and voice
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 3:35 PM IST
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PhonePe has launched SmartPages, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool that allows merchants to create customised payment pages directly from its payment gateway dashboard, as the fintech company looks to simplify online payments for businesses. The feature enables merchants to generate payment pages without coding or dedicated technical resources, reducing the time and cost typically required to set up digital payment experiences.
 
Unlike standard no-code page builders that require manual form-filling and copywriting, SmartPages leverages AI to automate the entire process. A merchant simply describes what they are selling in a few sentences, in any vernacular language, and the AI acts as both copywriter and designer. It instantly generates persuasive product copy, selects appropriate input fields (such as shipping or contact details), and structures the complete mobile-optimised layout.
 
“SmartPages directly addresses two of the most common challenges faced by small and independent sellers — the lack of technical resources to build a website, and the difficulty of crafting marketing copy,” said Deep Agrawal, vice-president and head of payments at PhonePe. “While a full website build can take weeks and manual no-code solutions take hours, SmartPages compresses this setup to under 10 minutes by automating the heavy lifting. This launch furthers our goal of enabling our partner merchants’ business growth.”
 
PhonePe said SmartPages allows merchants to create payment pages in minutes using simple text prompts without coding or design expertise. The tool supports regional languages and automatically optimises pages for mobile and desktop devices. It is integrated into the company’s payment gateway platform for payment processing and analytics.
 
PhonePe plans to further enhance SmartPages with a more advanced AI agent that can analyse a merchant’s social media presence and past campaigns to understand their unique brand tone and voice.
 
As of April 2026, PhonePe had more than 700 million registered users and a digital payments acceptance network spanning over 50 million merchants.
 

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Topics :PhonePePaymentpayments appe paymentFintechFintech sector

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

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