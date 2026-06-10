PhonePe launches AI tool to help merchants build payment pages in minutes

“SmartPages directly addresses two of the most common challenges faced by small and independent sellers — the lack of technical resources to build a website, and the difficulty of crafting marketing copy,” said Deep Agrawal, vice-president and head of payments at PhonePe. “While a full website build can take weeks and manual no-code solutions take hours, SmartPages compresses this setup to under 10 minutes by automating the heavy lifting. This launch furthers our goal of enabling our partner merchants’ business growth.”