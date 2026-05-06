PhonePe launches AI tool to speed up merchant payment integrations

PhonePe, India’s dominant payments platform with more than 700 million registered users, said it has launched an artificial intelligence-powered integration layer for merchants, aiming to sharply cut the time needed to go live on its payment gateway platform. Built for AI coding assistants and backed by PhonePe’s proprietary “Integration Intelligence” layer, the system is designed to reduce merchant integration timelines from weeks to minutes.

“Integration has historically been one of the longest phases for any merchant going live with a payment gateway,” said Rahul Chari, chief technology officer and founder, PhonePe. “We built the AI Integration Agent specifically to collapse that timeline from weeks to minutes. By layering our proprietary Integration Intelligence on top of AI coding assistants, we've created an agent that doesn't just generate code, it understands payments. We're just getting started with our AI journey and there are many more exciting features in the pipeline.”