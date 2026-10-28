Home / Companies / News / PhonePe rebrands Indus Appstore, expands into digital goods and webstore

PhonePe rebrands Indus Appstore, expands into digital goods and webstore

The app marketplace, now present on more than 200 million devices through OEM partnerships, is adding gift cards, top-ups and a webstore as it seeks to broaden its reach among consumers and developers

PhonePe
PhonePe has rebranded Indus Appstore as PhonePe Appstore, expanding its digital marketplace to offer apps, games, gift cards and top-ups across India.
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 5:20 PM IST
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Walmart-owned fintech firm PhonePe said it has rebranded its homegrown app marketplace, Indus Appstore, as PhonePe Appstore.
 
The platform has seen strong adoption across India, with Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana emerging as its top five states. Its growing app and gaming catalogue includes popular apps such as ChatGPT, Duolingo, ShareChat and Sony LIV, alongside games such as Honour of Kings and Hitwicket. Social, action and simulation games are among the platform’s leading categories. The platform is present on over 200 million devices today, driven by original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnerships.
 
PhonePe Appstore is expanding beyond app discovery towards a marketplace for digital goods and services. Alongside apps and games, consumers can also access gift cards and top-ups with attractive offers across categories. The platform will leverage PhonePe's secure and reliable payment infrastructure to simplify the discovery and purchase of digital products while also offering developers an alternative distribution and monetisation opportunity.
 
Elaborating on the rebranding, Priya Narasimhan, chief business officer at PhonePe Appstore, said, "Rebranding Indus Appstore to PhonePe Appstore is a major milestone in our journey and brings in the trust and reach of the PhonePe brand. Developers can look beyond simple app discovery and unlock new ways to earn—including ads, gift cards, and top-ups.”
 
To extend this experience beyond the mobile app, the platform is also launching phonepeappstore.com. This is a webstore that enables consumers to discover and purchase digital goods through desktop and mobile browsers without requiring a dedicated app download.
 
PhonePe Appstore has a feature pipeline. This includes the highly anticipated launch of digital top-ups, which will enable the instant purchase of in-game currencies (coins, skins), dating app boosts, tech top-ups and more, with gaming top-ups slated to roll out first. Merging the convenience of widespread accessibility with a digital goods marketplace, PhonePe Appstore is uniquely poised to redefine digital goods distribution across India.
 
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Topics :PhonePeApp StoreFintech sectorOnline transaction

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 5:20 PM IST

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