PhonePe rebrands Indus Appstore, expands into digital goods and webstore

Walmart-owned fintech firm PhonePe said it has rebranded its homegrown app marketplace, Indus Appstore, as PhonePe Appstore.

The platform has seen strong adoption across India, with Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana emerging as its top five states. Its growing app and gaming catalogue includes popular apps such as ChatGPT, Duolingo, ShareChat and Sony LIV, alongside games such as Honour of Kings and Hitwicket. Social, action and simulation games are among the platform’s leading categories. The platform is present on over 200 million devices today, driven by original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnerships.

PhonePe Appstore is expanding beyond app discovery towards a marketplace for digital goods and services. Alongside apps and games, consumers can also access gift cards and top-ups with attractive offers across categories. The platform will leverage PhonePe's secure and reliable payment infrastructure to simplify the discovery and purchase of digital products while also offering developers an alternative distribution and monetisation opportunity.