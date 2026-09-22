PhonePe receives initial UAE central bank nod for payment licenses

Digital payments platform PhonePe said on Tuesday it received in-principle approval from ​the UAE central bank for two licenses ​covering retail payment services, card schemes, and ‌stored value facilities.

The Walmart-backed fintech firm said the approval follows initial regulatory due diligence and that it still needs final central bank sign-off before it can begin commercial operations in the Gulf state.

"Upon receipt of final regulatory approval, the company looks forward to collaborating with regional banks, licensed payment service providers, and local ‌technology vendors," it said.

Launched in 2016, PhonePe offers a payments application that lets users recharge, pay bills, and send money using India's Unified Payments Interface network.