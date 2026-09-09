PhonePe to launch UAE operations in its first international market foray

Fintech major and India's largest UPI app PhonePe is foraying into international markets. The company is launching its first local operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Sameer Nigam said on Wednesday.

The Bengaluru-based fintech firm has acquired two licences in the West Asian country that would allow it to offer consumer payment instruments such as wallets and gift cards, and also offer e-payment acceptance infrastructure to merchants.

“Our first international licences are from the Central Bank of the UAE. So PhonePe will be launching its operations locally in the UAE as our first foreign market,” Nigam said.

He was speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai. Indian fintechs are expanding their presence globally, especially in markets such as Southeast Asia and West Asia. Fintech firm Paytm is expanding to countries such as Indonesia and Luxembourg, along with an international arm, Paytm Arab Payments (PAPL), in partnership with Abbar Global Opportunities Holdings (AGOHL). “UAE has their own domestic rail called Aani. Plus, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is already connected with their local network. The licences that we have will allow PhonePe to do consumer payments, wallets, gift cards and merchant acquiring,” Nigam told the media on the sidelines.