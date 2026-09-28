Physical AI firm SiMa.ai raises $150 mn in Series C, valued at $1.45 bn

SiMa.ai, a physical artificial intelligence (AI) company, raised $150 million in a Series C funding round co-led by Fidelity Management & Research and Amplify, with participation from Alter Venture Partners, Dell Technologies Capital and StepStone Group.

The funding brought the total capital raised to $500 million and valued the US-based company, with a presence in India, at about $1.45 billion. AllianceBernstein, Baron Capital and JP Morgan also joined the round as new investors.

The global market for physical AI devices, including robotics, automotive and drones, is set to touch 145 million units by 2035, according to Counterpoint Research. This surge marks AI’s transition from software applications into tangible, real-world consumer and industrial hardware.

While physical AI has historically relied on expensive, complex and power-hungry NVIDIA GPUs, SiMa.ai delivers the industry’s leading full-stack physical AI platform combining purpose-built silicon and software to streamline deployments from months to days or hours. “Physical AI in humanoids, automotive, and drones is the gateway to a $50 trillion market that has remained largely untouched by modern innovation,” said Krishna Rangasayee, founder and CEO. “This investment will further catapult us into a dominant position, giving us the resources to scale our purpose-built platform and secure an undeniable lead in the Physical AI race.” The funding will help the company accelerate the scaling of Palette Neat, the industry’s first agentic software environment for physical AI, and fund next-generation hardware. SiMa.ai, which counts AVerMedia, Bosch, L&T Technology Services, Micron and Synopsys among its clients, has quadrupled year-on-year revenue growth between 2024 and 2025.

SiMa.ai has about 90 employees in India and has seen some traction in robotics, drones and automobiles. Rangasayee added that the company’s Gen 2 platform is in production and “what we plan to do with this capital is really accelerate the development of the Gen 3 platform. In Gen 2, we went up to 50 tera ops in terms of performance. With our Gen 3, we plan to go up to 1,000 tera ops.” Tera operations per second (TOPS) is a computing performance metric that measures how many trillions of operations an AI processor or neural processing unit (NPU) can perform in one second.