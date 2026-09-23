PhysicsWallah plans deeper expansion across South India in next two years

Online education platform PhysicsWallah is looking to expand further in the southern part of the country, with the company’s founder and chief executive officer, Alakh Pandey, saying he plans to be based in the region for the next 24 months.

“For the next 24 months, my life will be dedicated to students in South India, and I will be stationed here,” Pandey said while addressing students at an event in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The company aims to focus on states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala as part of its expansion strategy.

Pandey said PhysicsWallah wants to create a more measurable impact in southern India and replicate the quality of education it offers in other parts of the country. “Through our platform, I want to provide them (students) the tools required to realise their potential. Since PW’s inception until today, I feel we need to create a more measurable impact in the southern part of our country,” he added.