PhysicsWallah revamps lending strategy, ties up with NBFCs for loans

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah is revamping its student lending strategy, opting to move away from offering loans through its wholly owned subsidiary FinZ Finance Pvt Ltd, and instead partner with third-party non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The shift comes just days after the company announced an equity infusion of about ₹120 crore into FinZ Finance, which holds an NBFC licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). PhysicsWallah’s stock had fallen sharply following the announcement in the last week of May. Shares, however, rebounded nearly 16 per cent on Thursday after the company disclosed the revised lending strategy in an exchange filing.

The company did not disclose the names of the NBFC partners. “PhysicsWallah wishes to inform the exchanges that it is restructuring its lending strategy and has tied up with multiple leading regulated third-party NBFCs to enable student lending needs,” the company said. The move marks a reversal from its earlier approach and is aimed at reducing balance-sheet exposure and credit-related risks. Under the revised model, PhysicsWallah will continue to operate as a technology platform, connecting students with a curated network of regulated lending partners based on their learning lifecycle and academic outcomes. Commenting on the development, co-founder Prateek Maheshwari said the company had received feedback from stakeholders that its core strengths lie in community building and its online education business.