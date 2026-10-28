PhysicsWallah, Startup India tie up to support 25,000 early-stage startups

PhysicsWallah School of Startups (PW SoS), the entrepreneurship wing of education company PhysicsWallah, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Startup India, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The two-year partnership aims to accelerate grassroots entrepreneurship, deep-tech innovation and venture incubation across Tier-II and Tier-III cities and rural parts of the country.

The joint initiative aims to deliver end-to-end support to early-stage ventures, combining structured online and residential training, product prototyping guidance, incubation infrastructure, investor access and early-stage seed capital. PW SoS is also an accredited incubator under the StartInUP initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government.

With the ambition to provide support to various startups, PW SoS is introducing several programmes. For example, PW UDYAMI offers a 90-day live online training programme and one year of mentorship to entrepreneurs from small towns and rural areas. Aarambh Immersion is a five-day residential programme focused on prototype development, pitch preparation and networking. For growth-stage ventures, the Growth Stage CEO Program will support 200 DPIIT-recognised startups across four hybrid cohorts, helping them prepare for growth funding. In addition, the six-month PW DeepTech Accelerator will provide selected high-potential ventures with access to rapid growth and funding. Alongside this, the company said early-stage innovators would also benefit from proof-of-concept opportunities, corporate pilots and seed investment through the annual National AI Startup Challenge & SeedX, as well as incubation support and seed grants at the Uttar Pradesh government-approved StartInUP Business Incubation Centre hosted by PW SoS.