Indian education platform Physicswallah said on Wednesday it expects revenue to reach between ₹90,000 crore and ₹1 trillion by FY30, buoyed by steady demand for digital learning and test-preparation services.

India's online education market has been seeing healthy demand across learning categories, with edtech platforms increasingly offering a broader mix of courses for students.

Physicswallah, which listed in 2025, is targeting an operating profit margin of over 20% by FY30.

The company expects to grow its revenue at an average annual rate of more than 25% between fiscal years 2027 and 2030.

"Our FY30 ambition is about profit growing faster than revenue," Chief Financial Officer Amit Sachdeva said in a statement.