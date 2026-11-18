Education technology company PhysicsWallah has set an ambition to nearly triple its revenue to ₹9,000-10,000 crore by FY30, up from ₹3,900 crore in FY26, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday. The Noida-based company is also targeting a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 25 per cent between FY27 and FY30.

“PhysicsWallah's ambition for FY30 includes a revenue range of Rs 9,000-10,000 crore by FY30, up from Rs 3,900 crore in FY26, revenue CAGR of about 25%+ between FY27 and FY30,” the filing read. This was part of the firm's first Investor Day presentation.

In addition, the company expects its online business to contribute around two-thirds of total revenue by FY30, with the remaining share coming from its offline operations and other businesses.

The development comes as the company is hosting its first Investor Day in Mumbai, coinciding with the first anniversary of its stock market listing. The company was listed on November 18, 2025. Commenting on the target, founder and chief executive officer Alakh Pandey said the company would focus on expanding access to affordable, quality education across Bharat, offering teaching in multiple languages. “Our job for the next five years is the same, at a much bigger scale: bring quality teaching within reach of every student in Bharat, in the language they think in, at a price their family can afford. When students succeed, the business follows.”