PhysicsWallah to deploy up to ₹200 cr for acquisitions this yr: Maheshwari

As of now, we intend to grow in South India organically. We are not specifically talking to any company in the southern region for an acquisition. Our organic growth numbers are very satisfying, and we do not want to make additional capital deployments in this direction at this point.

One of the major developments this quarter is that our live learning sessions will be available in 11 different Indian languages by next year. Through real-time translation, a live class can be translated into another language with a quality of delivery comparable to that of a native speaker. This is a major breakthrough. It will help us distribute our flagship live classes across the country and improve our reach among students in South India. Monetisation of this initiative will happen from the next academic year.