Pi Data Centers to launch Mumbai facility, partners JLL for India expansion

Pi Data Centers has announced the launch of the first phase of its 3 megawatt (MW) facility in central Mumbai and its partnership with JLL to support its planned 23 MW expansion of hyperscale, artificial intelligence (AI)-ready, colocation and cloud data centre capacity across India.

The Mumbai facility is scheduled to go live in August 2026. JLL, a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm with $26.1 billion annual revenue, acted as the exclusive advisor on the lease transaction for Pi’s first Mumbai facility.

The new facility in Mumbai will complement Pi's existing 60 MW hyperscale capacity in Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravati and another upcoming 3 MW facility in Telangana’s Hyderabad, slated for October 2026.

The Mumbai facility is purpose-built to meet next-generation digital demands, enhancing Pi's ability to serve enterprises, hyperscalers, and AI-driven businesses in key markets in India. With innovative infrastructure and future-ready design, the data centre is engineered to deliver high availability, scalability, and operational resilience, the company said. Kalyan Muppaneni, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Pi Data Centers, said, “This capacity addition, alongside our existing 60 MW infrastructure in Amaravati and another upcoming 3 MW data centre in Hyderabad in October 2026, enables us to deliver seamless, high-performance digital infrastructure across key regions.” Muppaneni further added that the company’s presence across Mumbai, Amaravati, and Hyderabad allows it to uniquely combine low-latency access with large-scale capacity. “This dual advantage positions Pi as the preferred partner for enterprises and hyperscalers building resilient, AI-ready digital infrastructure in India.”

Rachit Mohan, managing director, data centre leasing, APAC, JLL, said, “India is emerging as a global data centre hub, backed by cost competitiveness, adequate energy supply and stable governance. This transaction represents our deep understanding of what next-generation digital infrastructure demands: strategic location selection, future-ready scalability, and optimised efficiency designed specifically for the sophisticated needs of hyperscalers and enterprises.” Mohan noted that India's data centre industry has expanded at a 24 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2020, with annual absorption nearly doubling over five years. Strong demand from hyperscalers, Mohan noted that India's data centre industry has expanded at a 24 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2020, with annual absorption nearly doubling over five years. Strong demand from hyperscalers, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), e-commerce, media, and technology sectors has driven this growth. AI workloads, digitalisation and cloud services are expected to accelerate the momentum further.

According to JLL, 100 GW of new data centres will be added between 2026 and 2030, doubling global capacity. The global data centre sector will expand at a 14 per cent CAGR through 2030, which will require energy innovations to alleviate grid constraints. Hyperscalers will remain a key driver of sector growth, executing a dual strategy of leasing and self-building. A recent report by Vestian, an occupier-focused workplace solutions firm, predicts that India’s data centre market will more than double to $22 billion by 2030 from about $10 billion in 2025, driven by rising cloud adoption, AI workloads, and rapid growth in digital consumption.