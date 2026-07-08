Piramal Alternatives invests ₹125 crore in JRG Automotive Industries

Piramal Alternatives on Tuesday said it has invested ₹125 crore in JRG Automotive Industries to support the auto component maker's expansion plans as the company looks to scale manufacturing capacity and diversify its product portfolio.

The investment has been made through Piramal Alternatives' India Credit Opportunities Fund II (PCF II). The capital infusion will be used for capacity expansion and strategic growth initiatives, including broadening JRG Automotive's product offerings, according to a release.

"This funding will accelerate our growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, as we build a world-class auto components supply chain to meet rising global demand and better serve our OEM partners," said Pawan Goyal, managing director at JRG Automotive Industries India Pvt Ltd.