Piramal Finance will step up growth in its unsecured lending business over the next two-three years, raising the share of unsecured loans in its portfolio to about 25 per cent from 17 per cent, as improving asset quality and a favourable risk-return profile revive its appetite for the segment, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Jairam Sridharan told Business Standard.
 
The non-banking finance company (NBFC), which reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in assets under management (AUM) to ₹1.07 trillion and a 67 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹461 crore in the April-June quarter of 2026-27 (FY27), said unsecured loans, loan against property and digital lending would drive growth as it remains on track to achieve its FY27 guidance. Retail disbursements rose 44 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,527 crore during the quarter.