“Right now, the two segments that are doing really well, unsecured lending is doing quite well. So we'll continue to see much higher growth there. In addition, loan against property is doing quite well as well. The digital lending business has been doing very, very strongly as well. Right now, we like the risk return profile of the business where we feel that the credit risk levels have come off quite a bit, but the return ratio is still strong. So we are keen to explore doing more of this business right now,” Sridharan said.