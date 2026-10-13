Piramal Pharma cuts exposure to Chinese raw materials to reduce supply risk

By Satviki Sanjay and Aryan Gupta

Indian contract drug manufacturer Piramal Pharma Ltd. has cut its exposure to Chinese raw materials in a bid to reduce concentration risk, as countries globally look to diversify critical drug supply chains.

“One of the things that we worked really hard on is limiting our exposure to China,” Nandini Piramal, chairperson at Piramal Pharma told Haslinda Amin on the sidelines of Bloomberg’s New Economy Forum in New Delhi on Tuesday. “We’ve gotten it down to single-digits,” she said without elaborating.

Piramal is among global drugmakers increasingly seeking to reduce their reliance on China for pharmaceutical ingredients and manufacturing, amid rising geopolitical tensions and repeated disruptions to supply chains in recent years.

As countries look to diversify and move supply chains away from China, India can “be a massive beneficiary,” former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said during a panel at the forum. “We have kind of learnt from the experience in critical minerals in not having a dependence on one country and China.” “There is a similar dependence in key starting materials or the active pharmaceutical ingredients that are single sourced from China and that is a new risk. That is lack of resilience in a critical area for all of us,” Sunak said. “If you have a trusted partner like India, it can provide that resilience for you.”