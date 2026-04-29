Piramal Pharma bets on FY27 rebound; expects mid-teens growth, margin gains

Piramal Pharma expects FY27 to mark a return to growth, projecting early-to-mid teens revenue expansion alongside a sharp improvement in profitability, as it emerges from a challenging FY26 marked by macro headwinds and inventory destocking in its CDMO business, executive vice chairperson Nandini Piramal said.

The company described FY26 as a transitional year, with consolidated revenue declining 3 per cent to ₹8,869 crore and Ebitda falling 28 per cent amid lower CDMO demand and operating deleverage. An impairment charge further weighed on profitability, pushing the company into a net loss for the year. However, Piramal indicated that business momentum has improved meaningfully in the second half, supported by a sharp rebound in global biotech funding, up about 80 per cent, which has translated into stronger request for proposal (RFP) activity and order inflows.