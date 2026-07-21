Piramal Realty launches Phase 2 of Thane project with ₹4,700 crore GDV

Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of the Piramal Group, has launched the second phase of its integrated residential project, Piramal Vaikunth, in Balkum, Thane, near Mumbai, with a gross development value (GDV) potential of around Rs 4,700 crore.

The company has launched the first residential tower under the second phase, comprising two- and three-bedroom apartments. The second phase entails an estimated investment of about Rs 3,600 crore.

The launch follows the completion of the first phase of the project. Since handing over its first homes in November 2022, the developer said it has delivered 14 residential towers and around 3,000 homes.

"At Piramal Realty, we believe the true value of a development is realised only after people begin living in it. Design lays the foundation, but consistent delivery is what builds trust and transforms a project into a thriving community," said Abhijeet Maheshwari, chief executive officer of Piramal Realty. Located in Balkum, the project is adjacent to the 21-acre NaMo Grand Central Park. The company said the micro-market is expected to benefit from upcoming infrastructure projects, including Metro Lines 4 and 5, the proposed Thane Ring Metro, the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel, the Eastern Freeway extension, the Thane Coastal Road and the proposed elevated corridor linking Thane with the Navi Mumbai International Airport.