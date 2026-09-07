Pixxel raises $100 mn in Series C, India's largest spacetech fundraise

Pixxel, the planetary infrastructure company, has closed a $100 million Series C funding round co-led by Temasek and Seraphim, with participation from new investors 360 ONE Asset and IMM Investment, and existing investors Radical Ventures, growX ventures and others.

The investment marks the single-largest funding round raised by a space-technology company in India and signals Pixxel’s next phase of growth as it broadens its role across the space-tech value chain. The round takes the company’s total funding to $195 million.

Pixxel began with hyperspectral satellites designed to reveal information about the Earth’s surface beyond what conventional imagery can capture. Since then, the company has expanded its scope to include Aurora, its Earth intelligence software, and satellite systems for commercial and sovereign space missions.

Together, these form the core of Pixxel’s planetary infrastructure vision, connecting sensors, software and space systems to help governments, industries and institutions turn Earth observation into actionable intelligence. Awais Ahmed, founder and chief executive officer of Pixxel, said: “Years ago, we set out to build a health monitor for the planet. Hyperspectral imaging gave us a fundamentally new way to see Earth. This new investment gives us the scale to turn that vision into planetary infrastructure. More ways of sensing, more intelligence from every image, and more sovereign capability for nations. Our goal is to make a changing planet understandable in time to act.”

Mark Boggett, chief executive officer at Seraphim Space, said: “Pixxel is exceptionally well-positioned across some of the most important themes shaping the future of the space sector, from AI-powered Earth observation and sovereign space capabilities to the rise of India as a global SpaceTech leader. We're delighted to deepen our support as the company continues to scale.” Four strategic priorities for Series C funds The Series C funding will accelerate four strategic priorities. Pixxel will extend its sensing capabilities through the Honeybee constellation, high-resolution optical imaging satellites and other technologies, while further developing Aurora as the intelligence layer that combines these datasets into decision-ready insights.

The company will also deepen its work on sovereign Earth observation systems and accelerate manufacturing capacity through Gigapixxel, its next-generation facility designed for high-rate production of advanced satellites. The fundraise comes amid significant momentum for the company. Over the past two years, Pixxel has deployed six Firefly satellites, forming what it says is the world’s highest-resolution commercial hyperspectral constellation, and launched Aurora, its Earth intelligence software platform. The company has also secured contracts with NASA and the NRO, won multiple iDEX challenges from the Ministry of Defence, unveiled plans for an orbital data-centre demonstration satellite, and has been selected to lead the development of India’s first public-private Earth observation constellation of 12 satellites under IN-SPACe.