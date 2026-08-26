Planet Scuba launches iNDiC to build diving systems, eyes global market

Planet Scuba India, a diving equipment and systems company, on Wednesday announced the launch of iNDiC, an indigenous diving equipment brand comprising systems developed and manufactured in India across marine mobility, underwater electronics and diving.

The company said iNDiC was initially shaped around the operational requirements of the Indian Armed Forces but has been designed for a wider international market.

iNDiC has been developed for both military and professional diving applications, Planet Scuba said, adding that it brings together international technology with Indian engineering, manufacturing and operational expertise to develop mission-ready equipment for some of the most demanding underwater environments, from the high-altitude lakes of the Himalayas to the deep waters of the Indian Ocean

The launch marks Planet Scuba's move from supplying international diving technologies in India towards developing and manufacturing indigenous underwater systems. The company said its indigenous programme now extends across open-circuit diving systems, combat rebreathers, dive propulsion vehicles and other underwater technologies. iNDiC's portfolio includes PranKosh, an open-circuit diving system; Meen CR, a combat rebreather; SagarCom, a wireless underwater communication system; Garuda, a helicopter emergency breathing system; and Matsya, a dive propulsion vehicle. The products are at different stages of production, testing and certification. Talking about the launch, Madhava Reddy, Founder and Managing Director of Planet Scuba India, said, “India has extensive engineering and manufacturing expertise. We combined that strength with our experience in diving systems and access to international technology to create the iNDiC Network, the first Indian underwater engineering ecosystem. Today, we have all the skills and capabilities to design, engineer, and manufacture underwater equipment within the country.”