PNB to enter wealth management services, beef up credit card portfolio

State-run lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) is planning to enter the highly competitive wealth management segment and also beef up its credit card portfolio — segments that have largely remained untapped by most public sector banks.

The New Delhi-based lender plans to enter the wealth management business in early 2027, its managing director and chief executive officer Ashok Chandra told Business Standard during an interaction.

“For the wealth management business, we have deployed relationship managers in 1,700 branches. Another 1,300 branches will have RMs by September end,” Chandra said.

PNB has more than 10,000 branches across the country. The relationship managers will tap the top 250 customers in each of those branches to offer wealth management services.

The lender has also initiated a training programme for relationship managers to handle wealth management services. The wealth management segment in India, though competitive with traditional banks competing against other financial-sector players such as mutual funds and broking houses, offers significant potential driven by rapid financialisation and a growing high-net-worth individual (HNWI) population. Estimated at $172 billion in 2025, the wealth management market is expected to reach $436 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of more than 10 per cent between 2026 and 2034. A recent report by BCG said 10 per cent of global financial wealth growth through 2030 will come from emerging markets, led by India, Brazil and Mexico.

The other segment PNB is beefing up is the credit card business, which it entered in 2009. “Credit card is a big market in India. However, public sector banks does not play much active role except SBI which does it through its subsidiary SBI Card,” Chandra said. After creating a digital framework for the credit card business last year, the bank has now set up a dedicated department for the business, headed by a general manager. “There were 6.5 lakh credit cards upto March 2025. From that within one year, the number has gone up to 10.5 lakh. We are adding 50,000 to 60,000 cards every month,” he said.

PNB has launched a metal credit card, ‘Luxura’, on the RuPay platform, offering a maximum credit limit of Rs 50 lakh. The annual fee is waived if annual spending on the card exceeds Rs 8 lakh from the date of issuance. Last month, the Indian Army and PNB signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide customised credit cards to personnel across all ranks of the Indian Army. Under the MoU, PNB will offer the Luxura card to officers and the ‘Parakram’ card to Junior Commissioned Officers and other personnel, based on the RuPay/Visa platform. “We are expecting big numbers from the tie-up with the Army. In the next 2-3 years, we will be dominant player in the credit card business,” Chandra added.