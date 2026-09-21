Policybazaar-backed PB Health targets 150 hospitals across 50-plus cities

PB Health, the healthcare venture backed by Policybazaar’s parent PB Fintech, is planning to create a network of 150 hospitals across more than 50 cities over the next five to six years, its chairman and group chief executive officer (CEO) Yashish Dahiya told Business Standard in a telephonic interaction.

This would translate to around 15,000 to 20,000 beds, even as PB Health looks to expand beyond the National Capital Region (NCR) into Tier II and Tier III cities.

The company, which currently operates two hospitals in Gurugram and Noida, expects to have four facilities by March 2027. “We have started with the NCR. We should ideally have something in Delhi and Faridabad quite soon,” Dahiya said.

While its initial approach has involved building and owning hospitals, he added that expansion plans include both greenfield and brownfield acquisitions as it expands. “After the first ten hospitals, we will also get into operations and management (O&M) of hospitals rather than building our own hospitals,” Dahiya said. He added that the company could acquire existing hospitals, land, buildings and equipment, refurbishing facilities or replacing equipment where required. PB Health also plans to raise around ₹10,000 crore to fund its expansion, the break-up of which remains flexible, with the company also considering a higher debt component. “About ₹2,000 crore of the targeted capital has already been raised through seed funding, while the company expects to have raised around ₹4,000 crore within the current financial year. A subsequent funding round is at an advanced stage,” Dahiya said.

He added that the company expects to reach a run-rate revenue of around ₹500 crore by the end of FY27. PB Health is targeting break-even by March this year, he said. PB Fintech currently owns around 25-26 per cent of PB Health, with the remaining stake held by institutional investors. Dahiya said that while no timeline has been set, the company could consider a public listing in five to six years. He added that the expansion strategy is linked to Policybazaar’s insurance customer base. “Around 17 per cent of our customers are from NCR, making the region the starting point for PB Health’s hospital network. The company intends to leverage its relationships with insurance providers beyond Policybazaar’s own customer base,” he said.

“We will actually be leveraging the entire health insurance business of the country, of all our partners and these facilities as the most trusted partner for these facilities,” Dahiya added. The company has already hired doctors from large hospitals and established healthcare chains for its existing facilities. The venture also intends to use technology and preventive healthcare as part of its operating model. “Our hospitals will use voice-based documentation, with artificial intelligence (AI) tools converting conversations into structured information for doctors,” Dahiya said. However, he added that the technology will be used as an assistive tool rather than as a substitute for clinical decision-making.