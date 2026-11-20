The stock of the country’s largest cable and wires (C&W) company, Polycab India, slipped about 8 per cent over the past week on worries that inventory losses, price cuts and increased competitive pressures will weigh on near-term outlook.

While the company delivered a strong September quarter performance, short-term headwinds, a higher year-ago base and peaking growth concerns are likely to lead to growth moderation.

After a strong growth trend over the last four years, Polycab may underperform peers, going ahead. At the current price (₹7,575), the stock is trading at about 30 times its FY28 earnings estimates.

The sharp correction in copper and aluminium prices and subsequent inventory losses are expected to weigh on the company and the segment.

This resulted in unusually strong volume rise during the quarter, with Polycab India registering 40 per cent growth. Also, RR Kabel gained 30 per cent in the domestic market and Finolex Cables surged 28 per cent in the wire business.

The 21 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) increase in copper prices in Q3FY26 had prompted distributors to advance purchases ahead of further price hikes.

Current spot prices are down 9 per cent for aluminium and 4 per cent for copper and this is below their respective Q2FY27 averages.

Copper prices at the London Metal Exchange have declined by 11-12 per cent from September highs of $14,870 per metric tonne while aluminum prices have retreated to levels last seen in January 2026.

With metal prices now easing, Nishant Bagrecha and Rohan Kalle of InCred Research believe that distributors could delay replenishment in anticipation of lower procurement costs.

If the downtrend persists, channel stocking is likely to remain subdued in Q3FY27.

The brokerage has an ‘add’ rating on Polycab with a target price of ₹9,800.

Given the disruption in prices and competitive pressures, brokerages expect margins to come under pressure.

Overall, operating profit margins in the September quarter for Polycab were down 139 basis points (bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) while it improved by 53 bps on a sequential basis.