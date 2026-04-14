Poonawalla Fincorp raises Rs 2,500 crore via QIP to fund growth plans

Poonawalla Fincorp on Tuesday said it raised Rs 2,500 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) from institutional investors and long-term funds. The equity capital raised will support growth opportunities, expand lending operations, and further diversify the asset portfolio.

Under the QIP, the company allotted 67.43 million equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 370.75 per share. The pricing represents a 5 per cent discount to the floor price of Rs 390.26, in line with market practice for such offerings.

The issue, which opened on April 9 and closed on April 13, witnessed strong participation from a broad base of institutional investors, including domestic mutual funds, insurance companies, and foreign institutional investors, reflecting sustained confidence in the company’s growth strategy.