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Poonawalla Fincorp raises Rs 2,500 crore via QIP to fund growth plans

The NBFC raised Rs 2,500 crore through a QIP from institutional investors to support growth opportunities, expand lending operations and diversify its asset portfolio

Poonawalla Fincorp
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Poonawalla Fincorp is a non-deposit-taking NBFC promoted by the Cyrus Poonawalla Group. | Photo: X/@poonawallafinco
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 5:41 PM IST
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Poonawalla Fincorp on Tuesday said it raised Rs 2,500 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) from institutional investors and long-term funds. The equity capital raised will support growth opportunities, expand lending operations, and further diversify the asset portfolio. 
Under the QIP, the company allotted 67.43 million equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 370.75 per share. The pricing represents a 5 per cent discount to the floor price of Rs 390.26, in line with market practice for such offerings. 
The issue, which opened on April 9 and closed on April 13, witnessed strong participation from a broad base of institutional investors, including domestic mutual funds, insurance companies, and foreign institutional investors, reflecting sustained confidence in the company’s growth strategy. 
The transaction was managed by a consortium of investment banks, including Kotak Mahindra Capital, Jefferies India, and JP Morgan India, which acted as book-running lead managers. Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. advised the company, while Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Sidley Austin Singapore Pte Ltd acted as counsel to the lead managers. 
Poonawalla Fincorp is a non-deposit-taking NBFC promoted by the Cyrus Poonawalla Group. As of December 31, the company reported assets under management (AUM) of Rs 55,017 crore and a workforce of over 5,200 employees. Its portfolio spans a wide range of lending products, including loans against property, personal loans, gold loans, education financing, and supply chain finance, among others.

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Topics :NBFCsQIPFundraising

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

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