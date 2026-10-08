Post-demerger, Vedanta declares first interim dividend of ₹5 per share

Vedanta Ltd on Thursday declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share for the current financial year, amounting to about ₹1,955 crore.

This is the company's first interim dividend post-demerger, reinforcing the company's focus on delivering value to shareholders as it enters a new phase as a more focused and diversified natural resources company, the company stated in an exchange filing.

"... the board of directors of Vedanta Limited have, today, i.e. October 08, 2026, approved the first interim dividend 2026-27 of ₹5 per equity share on face value of ₹1 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27 amounting to ₹1,955 crore," Vedanta said in the filing.

The dividend comes soon after a strong Q2 FY27 operational performance, with Vedanta reporting broad-based momentum across its businesses. The company recorded record quarterly and half-yearly production across key operations, with particularly strong performance in zinc, ferro alloys, ports and aluminium. The performance reflects the benefits of capacity expansion, operational efficiencies and investments made across the portfolio. The strong operating performance provides a solid foundation for Vedanta's growth and cash-generation ambitions, while the dividend reinforces its ability to combine growth investments with shareholder returns. The filing further said that the record date for the dividend is October 14, 2026, and the amount will be paid within the timelines prescribed under law.

In 2025-26, Vedanta declared ₹34 per share through three interim dividends, following a ₹43.50 per share dividend in 2024-25. The company has consistently maintained a strong dividend distribution record over the years. Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd reported a 71.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹5,473 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, citing higher sales amid rising global metal prices and a lower exchange rate of the rupee. In the year-ago period, the Anil Agarwal-led company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,185 crore. Revenue from operations during the first quarter of FY27 rose by 53.6 per cent to ₹24,205 crore from ₹15,754 crore a year ago.