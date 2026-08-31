Power, defence and data centres set to drive capital goods order inflows

The Q1FY27 results, a pickup in private sector capex and positive management commentary indicate good growth prospects for capital goods. Order inflow was strong and execution good.

Margins were compressed due to higher raw material and logistics costs caused by global tensions.

Power transmission & distribution (T&D), data centres and defence could be sectors placing more orders in the near term.

Commodity prices remain a key monitorable. Sector valuations have corrected somewhat but still remain well above the historical average for most majors. Cummins, GE Vernova T&D, Siemens Energy, and Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) are all worth tracking. In defence, Bharat Electronics could be a preferred pick.

Data centres are a near-term demand driver, with ABB, Siemens, Cummins, CG Power, Thermax, and Triveni Turbine among the companies citing data centre-related business prospects. Transmission ordering should pick up from Q2. Defence ordering may also pick up. Exports face near-term headwinds due to the war. EPC companies like Larsen & Toubro (L&T), KPIL, and KEC International have seen visible delays in overseas projects.

A look at the top 30-odd companies in the space indicates revenues grew by 11 per cent in Q1FY27. Execution was strong. West Asia disruptions hit quite a few projects, hurting engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies with exposures to that region. Pure-play equipment and product suppliers saw revenue growth on lower margins.

Private sector ordering saw a pick up, across industrial, transmission, power generation, and data centres. EPC companies claim private sector orders form 40 per cent of the book. Other players like Triveni, Thermax ABB, and Siemens also pointed at stronger private sector pipelines.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins were under pressure from high commodity prices, currency movements, and logistics costs. Commodity prices have started moderating. Companies like ABB, Siemens, Cummins and CG Power have taken price hikes. The benefit of hikes plus moderating prices may show up in Q3.