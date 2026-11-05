Power Grid eyes long growth runway as transmission opportunity expands

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) appears set for a prolonged growth cycle as India’s power mix changes and generation capacity expands, with the key question being how effectively the transmission major can capture the emerging opportunities.

Supply-chain constraints have eased, while the company has visible growth opportunities from work-in-hand of ₹2.2 trillion, a bidding pipeline of ₹67,200 crore and another ₹1.3 trillion of potential projects under Green Energy Corridor Phase III (GEC III).

In addition, intrastate transmission, high-voltage direct current (HVDC) projects and integrated battery energy storage systems (BESS) offer further opportunities.

PGCIL has also set up one data centre and is exploring additional opportunities in the segment.

Reported net profit increased 8.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,870 crore, while adjusted net profit rose 24 per cent to ₹3,800 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 7 per cent to ₹9,700 crore.

PGCIL reported Q2FY27 revenue of ₹11,800 crore, up 3 per cent year-on-year, while margin expanded 284 basis points to 82 per cent.

Competition remains high in tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB), though management remains confident about the pace of execution.

However, capital expenditure guidance was raised to ₹37,000-40,000 crore from ₹37,000 crore earlier.

At a recent analyst meet, PGCIL revised its FY27 capitalisation guidance — the conversion of ongoing work-in-progress into gross fixed assets — to ₹25,000-30,000 crore from ₹30,000 crore earlier.

Capex stood at ₹9,100 crore during the quarter, while capitalisation was around ₹4,000 crore. Other income rose 23 per cent year-on-year to ₹240 crore.

PowerTel, the company’s telecom business, reported revenue of ₹280 crore in Q2FY27, with 100 per cent backbone availability and new orde₹worth ₹130 crore.

Consultancy revenue stood at ₹400 crore, while the smart-metering business contributed ₹200 crore.

PGCIL’s data centre project is expected to be commissioned in FY27 with capacity of 1,000 racks and 14 MW. It will provide sovereign cloud services.

The results were slightly below consensus expectations.