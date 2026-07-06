Powergrid secures 80 billion yen green loan from JBIC for HVDC project

Power Grid Corporation of India (Powergrid) has secured an 80 billion yen green loan from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to finance its Khavda-Nagpur high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission project.

The loan agreement, signed between Powergrid and JBIC on June 17, 2026, paves the way for critical infrastructure to evacuate renewable power generated at the Khavda renewable energy park in Gujarat and transmit it to demand centres.

This is one of the largest green funding arrangements for the country's power transmission sector. The company targets achieving net-zero emissions by 2047, becoming net water positive and eliminating landfill waste by 2030. It is also working to increase the share of renewable energy in its own electricity consumption.