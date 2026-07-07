Home / Companies / News / Premier Energies secures ₹3,011 cr solar cell and module orders in Q1 FY27

Premier Energies secures ₹3,011 cr solar cell and module orders in Q1 FY27

Premier Energies received solar cell and module supply orders worth Rs 3,011 crore in Q1 FY27, with deliveries scheduled across FY27 and FY28 as it expands manufacturing capacity

Chiranjeev Singh Saluja, Managing Director, Premier Energies
Chiranjeev Singh Saluja, Managing Director, Premier Energies
Nandini Keshari
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 6:28 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Premier Energies said on Tuesday that it has received orders for the supply of 1,846 MW of solar cells and modules, aggregating ₹3,011 crore, in the first quarter of the current financial year. Deliveries under these orders are scheduled across FY27 and FY28.
 
The contracts have come from power producers, module manufacturers, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies and other customers, it said in a statement.
 
The company is expanding its manufacturing capacities. Its module manufacturing capacity was recently increased from 5.5 GW to 11.1 GW, while solar cell manufacturing capacity is expected to grow from 3.6 GW to 10.6 GW by September this year.
 
These new orders reflect the leadership position built by the company through investments in new technologies, scale and product quality, said Chiranjeev Saluja, Managing Director, Premier Energies.
 
The company is planning to invest around ₹6,000 crore over the next three years in its ingot and wafer manufacturing facilities. This is part of the company's capital expenditure plan of more than ₹12,000 crore, which also includes foraying into new areas such as inverters, batteries and transformers.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

DXC bets on India to drive AI-led consulting with new Bengaluru centre

Swiggy majority Indian-owned entity after domestic ownership exceeds 50%

Tata Power aims for ₹1 trillion revenue by 2030, plans Odisha solar unit

US court unlikely to reject DOJ bid to drop Adani case, say legal experts

Physical AI startup Mowito raises $3 million in pre-seed funding round

Topics :solar cellsSolar modulesIndia's renewable energy

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story