Premier Energies secures ₹3,011 cr solar cell and module orders in Q1 FY27

Premier Energies said on Tuesday that it has received orders for the supply of 1,846 MW of solar cells and modules, aggregating ₹3,011 crore, in the first quarter of the current financial year. Deliveries under these orders are scheduled across FY27 and FY28.

The contracts have come from power producers, module manufacturers, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies and other customers, it said in a statement.

The company is expanding its manufacturing capacities. Its module manufacturing capacity was recently increased from 5.5 GW to 11.1 GW, while solar cell manufacturing capacity is expected to grow from 3.6 GW to 10.6 GW by September this year.