Prestige Estates Q2 sales bookings rise 20% to ₹7,225 cr on housing demand

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Tuesday reported a 20 per cent growth in its sales bookings to ₹7,225 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 on strong housing demand, especially for big branded players.

In a regulatory filing, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates informed that "the residential business recorded Pre-sales of ₹72,250 million (up 20 per cent year-on-year) during Q2 FY27, with sales volume of 5.84 million square feet and 3,910 units sold." During the first half of this fiscal, the company recorded pre-sales of ₹1,3804.3 crore with sales volume of 11.88 million square feet and 7,247 units sold.

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of Prestige Group, said, "Our residential business continues to see healthy demand. What is particularly encouraging is the response to our new launches, a couple of which were introduced towards the end of the quarter but nevertheless saw good sales traction." Sustenance sales in the ongoing projects have also remained strong, reinforcing the company's view that underlying demand for housing continues to be healthy, he said.