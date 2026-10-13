Home / Companies / News / Prestige Estates Q2 sales bookings rise 20% to ₹7,225 cr on housing demand

Prestige Estates Q2 sales bookings rise 20% to ₹7,225 cr on housing demand

During the first half of this fiscal, the company recorded pre-sales of ₹1,3804.3 crore with sales volume of 11.88 million square feet and 7,247 units sold

real estate developers, Realty sector
As of June 2026, the Group has delivered 319 projects spanning 216 million sq ft and currently has a pipeline of 137 projects across 229 million sq ft
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
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Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Tuesday reported a 20 per cent growth in its sales bookings to ₹7,225 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 on strong housing demand, especially for big branded players.

In a regulatory filing, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates informed that "the residential business recorded Pre-sales of ₹72,250 million (up 20 per cent year-on-year) during Q2 FY27, with sales volume of 5.84 million square feet and 3,910 units sold." During the first half of this fiscal, the company recorded pre-sales of ₹1,3804.3 crore with sales volume of 11.88 million square feet and 7,247 units sold.

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director of Prestige Group, said, "Our residential business continues to see healthy demand. What is particularly encouraging is the response to our new launches, a couple of which were introduced towards the end of the quarter but nevertheless saw good sales traction." Sustenance sales in the ongoing projects have also remained strong, reinforcing the company's view that underlying demand for housing continues to be healthy, he said.

Prestige Estates is one of India's leading real estate developers. It builds residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and integrated township projects across major cities.

As of June 2026, the Group has delivered 319 projects spanning 216 million sq ft and currently has a pipeline of 137 projects across 229 million sq ft. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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