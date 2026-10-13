Prestige Estates' sales bookings rise 20% to ₹7,225 crore in Q2FY27

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Limited (Prestige Group) registered a 20 per cent increase in sales bookings to Rs 7,225 crore, as its residential business continued to witness strong demand, the company said on Tuesday in its operational update for the quarter ended September 2026.

“Our residential business continues to see healthy demand. What is particularly encouraging is the response to our new launches, a couple of which were introduced towards the end of the quarter but nevertheless saw good sales traction. Sustenance sales have also remained strong, reinforcing our view that underlying demand for housing continues to be healthy,” Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director of Prestige Group, said.

In the first half of the current financial year, the company recorded pre-sales of Rs 13,804.3 crore, with a sales volume of 11.88 million square feet (msf) and 7,247 units sold. Among its key markets, Bengaluru accounted for 41 per cent of the company’s total sales in the first half, emerging as the largest contributor, followed by Hyderabad at 32 per cent and Mumbai at 12 per cent. In the second quarter, the company’s average realisation stood at Rs 12,375 per square foot, while the average realisation for the first half stood at Rs 11,618 per square foot. The company said collections remained robust at Rs 5,294.1 crore in Q2FY27, taking cumulative collections for the first half of the financial year to Rs 10,096.3 crore. This was supported by healthy customer demand and strong execution across projects.

In Q2FY27, the company launched three residential projects with a combined developable area of 5.91 msf and an approximate gross development value (GDV) of Rs 4,020 crore. In its hospitality business, the company announced a strategic investment of Rs 3,000 crore by CPP Investments in Prestige Hospitality Ventures Limited for a 27 per cent stake. The investment, it said, will support the expansion of its hospitality business, the development of its planned portfolio and the pursuit of future growth opportunities. Meanwhile, the company’s commercial portfolio recorded gross leasing of 1.7 msf in the first half of the year, supported by sustained leasing activity and healthy occupancy levels across key assets.