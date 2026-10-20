Prestige Estates to launch ₹40K cr worth homes for sale in H2 of FY27

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd will launch residential properties worth Rs 40,000 crore in the second half of this fiscal year, a 2.5 times jump from April-September period, as it looks to encash festive demand.

In its latest operational update, Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates informed that residential launches for April-September of the 2026-27 fiscal year aggregated 23.14 million square feet with a revenue potential of over Rs 16,200 crore.

"We have a substantial launch pipeline of over Rs 40,000 crore planned across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, and Hyderabad over the next two quarters," Prestige Estates Chairman Irfan Razack said.

The launch pipeline would help the company to carry the sales momentum forward, he added.

During the last fiscal year, Prestige Estates achieved record sales bookings of Rs 30,024 crore, up 76 per cent from the preceding year. The company is targeting around Rs 35,000-36,000 crore of sales bookings in this fiscal year. Already, the company has recorded pre-sales or sales bookings of Rs 1,3804.3 crore in the first half of this fiscal year. "Our residential business continues to see healthy demand. What is particularly encouraging is the response to our new launches, a couple of which were introduced towards the end of the second quarter but nevertheless saw good sales traction," Razack said. Sustenance sales in the ongoing projects have also remained strong, reinforcing the company's view that underlying demand for housing continues to be healthy, he added.