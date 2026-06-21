Prestige to launch 2 housing projects in Delhi-NCR, eyes ₹7,000 cr revenue

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects plans to launch two new housing projects in Delhi-NCR this fiscal with an estimated revenue of nearly Rs 7,000 crore as part of its expansion plan.

In April last year, Bengaluru-based Prestige Group launched its first housing project in Delhi-NCR with a total revenue potential of around Rs 12,000 crore.

In an interview with PTI, Prestige Estates Chairman Irfan Razack said, "We are quite bullish on the Delhi-NCR market. We did sales bookings of around Rs 10,000 crore in the NCR market during the last fiscal".

He said the company would launch two new housing projects in Delhi-NCR this fiscal, one each in Noida and Gurugram.

The total developable area in these two projects would be nearly 8 million sq ft, and the total revenue potential is estimated at Rs 6,800 crore, as per the company's latest investor presentation. "Debuted in the residential NCR market with 'Prestige City Indirapuram', which met a resounding response and clocked over Rs 9,500 crore in pre-sales in the first year of launch," it added. Overall, Razack said, the company has a launch pipeline of around Rs 58,000 crore for the current fiscal across major cities, but how many projects it ends up launching would depend on government approvals. He stressed the faster approval of projects, as it creates jobs and benefits the overall economy.

Last fiscal, Prestige Estates was able to launch 32 million sq ft area with a sales bookings potential of Rs 27,350 crore. On the sales front, Razack said the company is targeting around Rs 35,000-36,000 crore of sales bookings this fiscal. Prestige Estates achieved a record sales bookings of Rs 30,024 crore during the 2025-26 fiscal, up 76 per cent from the preceding year. On housing demand, Razack said, "The customer is buying a real asset and investing for the long term and not short-term. If they have a need, they will invest". "Sometimes, we see huge velocity, and sometimes the velocity will be slow. Right now, it is okay," he said.