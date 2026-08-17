Prime office rents rise across major markets, Bengaluru leads growth

India's top office markets recorded healthy occupier demand in the second quarter of 2026, with Bengaluru leading prime office rent growth among Indian cities, even as leasing moderated from the highs of 2025, according to the Knight Frank APAC Prime Office Rental Index.

“Demand remains healthy despite the elevated leasing base established last year, reflecting the country's enduring appeal as a global business destination,” Shishir Baijal, international partner, chairman and managing director at Knight Frank India, said in the report issued Monday.

Bengaluru recorded 10.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rental growth, the fastest among Indian cities, emerging as a top performer in the Asia-Pacific region, while Delhi-NCR and Mumbai followed at 7.6 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

Demand remained robust, according to the index, supported by stable vacancy levels despite more than 7 million sq ft of new office completions during the quarter. Meanwhile, flex space operators overtook financial services as one of the largest occupier groups, with over a 30 per cent share in leasing volumes across the gateway office markets, while global capability centres (GCCs) continued to anchor occupier demand. “The continued expansion of Global Capability Centres and the increasing participation of flexible workspace operators reflect structural changes in occupier strategies rather than cyclical shifts,” Baijal added. In the Asia-Pacific region, prime office rents grew 0.6 per cent sequentially, with 19 of the 24 cities tracked by the index recording stable or increasing rental levels, driven by occupier demand for premium office spaces supported by technology and AI-related companies. Bengaluru, Hong Kong SAR and Tokyo led annual rental growth across the region.