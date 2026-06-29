Prosus' India revenue up 13%; PayU turns profitable, Swiggy offsets gains

Dutch technology investor Prosus' India business posted revenue of $781 million in FY26, up 13 per cent from a year earlier. The growth was driven by improved profitability at fintech arm PayU and continued expansion across its investment portfolio. Higher spending at Swiggy's quick-commerce business, however, weighed on overall profitability.

Prosus, whose largest India holdings include PayU, Swiggy, Meesho, Rapido, and ixigo, said it continued to deepen integration across its portfolio. PayU now provides payments, credit, and financial services to several of the group's consumer-internet businesses.

"Our Indian ecosystem is evolving through better execution and acquisitions of high-potential businesses, with new investments in Rapido and ixigo," said Prosus. "PayU is increasingly connected across this ecosystem, adding new partnerships and driving measurable cross-platform synergies."

For the first time, fintech major PayU reported a positive aEBITDA (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of $18 million in FY26, compared with a loss of $25 million in the previous year. The firm recorded $781 million in revenue in FY26, a 12.5 per cent increase from the $694 million generated in FY25. aEBITDA measures a company's core operating performance after excluding one-time and non-operating expenses. During the second half of FY26 (H2FY26), PayU's revenue declined 3.4 per cent to $384 million from $397 million in H1FY26. The slight decline was due to PayU exiting negative-margin portfolios in H2FY26.

In FY26, PayU's payments business generated revenue of $577 million, while its credit business contributed $204 million. One-third of the company's payments revenue came from value-added services (VAS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) products. Prosus said PayU's merchant payments platform accounts for around 25 per cent of India's online payments industry revenues. The company acquired a 70 per cent stake in MindGate Solutions for $140 million through two tranches. PayU has also agreed to acquire the remaining 30 per cent stake in the company in the future. Prosus has recognised a $43 million liability for this contractual obligation in its books.

MindGate Solutions specialises in real-time payments technology and enterprise payment solutions for banks, financial institutions, and businesses. Prosus said it will continue expanding its India ecosystem by increasing its stakes in strategic portfolio companies, incubating new businesses that complement the ecosystem, and making fresh investments in ventures that have the potential to become core businesses. While PayU reached profitability, higher spending on Swiggy's quick-commerce business offset some of the gains from its food-delivery operations. Prosus is one of the largest investors in Swiggy, with a 22.31 per cent stake. Swiggy's gross order value rose 46 per cent in calendar year 2025, while monthly transacting users increased to 24.3 million. Its food-delivery business more than doubled adjusted Ebitda, helped by margin expansion and newer offerings such as Bolt, One Blck, Food on Train, and 99 Store. Those gains, however, were offset by heavier investment in quick commerce as Swiggy sought to remain competitive, Prosus said.

Instamart remained Swiggy's fastest-growing business, with gross order value more than doubling during the year. The company expanded its dark-store network to 1,136 locations, while average order value rose 40 per cent. Contribution margin improved to negative 2.5 per cent from negative 4.6 per cent a year earlier as Swiggy reduced promotional spending to strengthen unit economics. Prosus Chief Executive Fabricio Bloisi said India remains a key growth market for the company, highlighting strong momentum at portfolio companies including Rapido and ixigo. He said Rapido's mobility business is growing at more than 100 per cent year on year. "It's an amazing company," he said. He said Prosus is replicating technology and operating playbooks developed in Latin America across its India businesses.

Bloisi also pointed to synergies with ixigo and said Prosus plans to provide investors with a dedicated update on its India operations in the coming months. Bloisi said Prosus is applying the same ecosystem strategy it built in Latin America to India, anchored by PayU, Swiggy, Rapido, Meesho, and ixigo. He said the company is replicating its technology, operating know-how, and cross-selling capabilities across the market, while expanding customer lifecycle management tools following their success at iFood. Dutch technology investor Prosus' India business posted revenue of $781 million in financial year 2026 (FY26), up 13 per cent from a year earlier. The growth was driven by improved profitability at fintech arm PayU, and continued expansion across its investment portfolio. However, higher spending at Swiggy's quick-commerce business weighed on overall profitability.

Prosus, whose largest India holdings include PayU, Swiggy, Meesho, Rapido and ixigo, said it continued to deepen integration across its portfolio. PayU now provides payments, credit and financial services to several of the group's consumer-internet businesses. “Our Indian ecosystem is evolving through better execution and acquisitions of high-potential businesses, with new investments in Rapido and ixigo,” said Prosus. “PayU is increasingly connected across this ecosystem, adding new partnerships and driving measurable cross-platform synergies.” For the first time, fintech major PayU reported a positive adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of $18 million in FY26, compared to a loss of $25 million in the previous year. Adjusted Ebitda measures a company's core operating performance after excluding one-time and non-operating expenses.

The firm recorded $781 million in revenue in FY26, up 12.5 per cent from $694 million in FY25. During the second half of FY26 (H2FY26), PayU's revenue declined 3.4 per cent to $384 million from $397 million it generated in H1FY26. The slight decline was due to PayU exiting negative-margin portfolios in H2. PayU's payments business generated revenue of $577 million during the financial year, while its credit business contributed $204 million. One-third of the payments revenue of the company came from value-added-services (VAS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) products. Prosus said PayU’s merchant payments platform accounted for around 25 per cent of India’s online payments industry revenues.

The company acquired a 70 per cent stake in MindGate Solutions for a value of $140 million through two tranches. PayU has also agreed to acquire the remaining 30 per cent stake in the company in the future. Prosus has recognised a $43 million liability for this contractual obligation in its books. Mindgate Solutions specialises in real-time payments technology and enterprise payment solutions for banks, financial institutions and businesses. Prosus said it will continue expanding its India ecosystem by increasing its stakes in strategic portfolio companies, incubating new businesses that complement the ecosystem, and making fresh investments in ventures that have the potential to become core businesses.

While PayU reached profitability, higher spending on Swiggy's quick-commerce business offset some of the gains from its food delivery operations. Prosus is one of the largest investors in Swiggy with a 22.31 per cent stake. Swiggy's gross order value rose 46 per cent in calendar year 2025, while monthly transacting users increased to 24.3 million. The adjusted Ebitda of the food delivery business more than doubled, helped by margin expansion and newer offerings such as Bolt, One Blck, Food on Train and 99 Store. Those gains, however, were offset by heavier investment in quick commerce, as Swiggy sought to remain competitive, Prosus said.

Instamart remained Swiggy's fastest growing business, with gross order value more than doubling during the year. The company expanded its dark store network to 1,136 locations, while average order value rose 40 per cent. Contribution margin improved to negative 2.5 per cent from negative 4.6 per cent a year earlier, as Swiggy reduced promotional spending to strengthen unit economics. Prosus chief executive Fabricio Bloisi said India remains a key growth market for the company, highlighting strong momentum at portfolio companies, including Rapido and ixigo. He said Rapido's mobility business is growing at more than 100 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). “It’s an amazing company,” he said. Prosus is replicating technology and operating playbooks developed in Latin America across its India businesses, he added.