Prosus' India portfolio, which the Amsterdam-listed technology investor says reaches over 500 million users a year and 450 million orders a month, has its payments arm PayU embedded across it. Payments processed by PayU for Prosus' portfolio companies grew more than 80 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the April-September 2026 (H1 FY27) period, Prosus said on Wednesday. Over the same period, PayU's adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) turned positive at $12 million. “PayU’s fintech infrastructure is embedded across these businesses and drives measurable cross-platform synergies. Ecosystem' total payment value (TPV) processed by PayU increased more than 80 per cent year on year,” Prosus added.

PayU posted adjusted Ebitda of $12 million, against a loss of $1 million a year ago. Prosus credited higher-margin services and a profitable credit business. Revenue grew 6 per cent to $384 million. This was driven by 15 per cent growth in total payment value (TPV), which is the value of payments processed, and 20 per cent growth in its loan book. PayU cancelled merchant accounts that were not adding to its margins, and excluding these, its revenue grew 13 per cent, Prosus said. Payments revenue fell 12 per cent to $265 million because of these exits and because the festive season shifted to the October-December quarter.

Value-added services (VAS) and Paytech, which was earlier called its software-as-a-service (SaaS) business, bring in over a third of payments revenue. Paytech includes risk scoring, fraud management and payment infrastructure through Wibmo and Mindgate Solutions. Prosus said these higher-margin, multiyear contracts helped offset falling take rates on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments. The take rate is the fee earned on each transaction. UPI's share of PayU's TPV rose to 42 per cent from 32 per cent. Prosus said the government's proposed merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI, a fee merchants pay, “opens monetisation” for PayU. PayU's credit business grew its revenue by 24 per cent to $119 million and now makes up 31 per cent of total revenue. It swung to an Ebitda profit of $10 million in H1 FY27 from a $3 million loss in H1 FY26. Credit originations rose 35 per cent to $864 million.

PayU's tie-up with Swiggy covers payment processing and small business lending. Meesho is a consumer lending partner, and a checkout finance partnership with ixigo is progressing. “PayU is taking advantage of the whole ecosystem to grow really fast, and they are making the other companies grow faster too, because of the PayU products,” Prosus Chief Executive Officer Fabricio Bloisi said in a media briefing on the results. Beyond PayU, Prosus put another $166 million into ride-hailing platform Rapido in May, raising its stake to 27.72 per cent. In November, it bought 9.1 per cent of Navi for $100 million. Swiggy, in which Prosus holds 22.19 per cent, grew its monthly transacting users by 27 per cent to 27.5 million in January-June 2026. Its adjusted Ebitda loss narrowed to $137 million from $163 million.