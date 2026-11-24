For Mehul Kumar, a 19-year-old college student who aims to compete in amateur bodybuilding competitions, a post-workout protein shake was a key part of his daily fitness routine. He set aside ₹1,800-2,000 from his pocket money to buy whey protein. But rising whey prices have forced him to switch to yeast protein. While it helps him meet his daily protein needs, Kumar says it is not as effective as whey protein in a post-workout shake.

Shubham Jain, 28, has a similar story. He does not have bodybuilding ambitions like Kumar, but works out recreationally and budgets ₹2,300-3,000 for whey protein. He has tried products from several major brands. But when his preferred whey products became expensive, he experimented with yeast and plant-based proteins. He did not like their taste, however, and returned to whey, even though his preferred brand now costs him around ₹3,200-3,500.

The experiences of Kumar and Jain reflect a broader adjustment underway in India's protein supplement market due to rising whey prices. To respond to this challenge, brands are expanding their portfolios to include non-whey blended formulations and adjusting pack sizes, along with plant-based and fermentation-derived protein offerings to cater to consumers across price points. Why whey prices are rising Vicky Dodani, co-founder and chief executive of Agrizy, a technology-led contract research, development and manufacturing organisation that works with food and wellness brands, said WPC80 prices had risen from around ₹1,600 per kg in November 2025 to a peak of about ₹3,500 in May 2026, before easing to ₹2,000-₹2,300.

The increase has been driven by India's dependence on imports for supplement-grade whey. Dodani highlighted that despite being a large milk producer, India's dairy industry has traditionally focused on liquid milk, paneer, curd and ghee, and has a relatively small cheese-processing base which is needed to produce whey. This has left domestic brands particularly exposed to international price movements, currency fluctuations, and shipping costs. Himmath Jain, co-founder of AS-IT-IS Nutrition, said the company's procurement costs for WPC80 and WPI had risen around three to four times between January 2024 and November 2026. He attributed most of the increase to higher global demand and international dairy ingredient prices, with currency, transportation and import-related costs accounting for less than 10 per cent of the rise.

Saurabh Kapoor, co-founder of Wellbeing Nutrition, said the maximum retail price of its whey isolate moved from around ₹4,500 to ₹5,000 and subsequently to ₹8,000. At Clear Supps, co-founder and chief executive Vishnu Menon estimated that retail prices of protein supplements across the industry had risen around 15-25 per cent, depending on the brand and product. Meanwhile, international prices have reportedly started correcting after reaching record levels earlier this year. According to dairy market intelligence firm Vesper, European WPC80 prices had fallen to €16-17 per kg by November from a peak of around €26.45 per kg in May. US prices declined to around $20.30 per kg in October from a summer peak of $28.70 per kg, The Economic Times reported.

ALSO READ: Bisleri water scare: What happens when you consume excess bromate and PAHs? However, the pressure is not easing uniformly, and Indian prices remain elevated as companies work through existing inventories and procurement contracts. How are brands responding In a price-sensitive market like India, supplement makers are changing their approach to product development. AS-IT-IS Nutrition, for instance, has expanded its portfolio to include soy protein isolate, pea protein isolate and yeast protein. Whey concentrate and isolate, which accounted for nearly 80 per cent of its portfolio two years ago, now make up 40-45 per cent, the company said. Jain expects the market to evolve towards a roughly equal split between consumers who continue to prefer whey and those who opt for whey blends or plant proteins. He believes this will be a longer-term shift rather than a temporary response to higher prices.

Avvatar, a popular supplement brand from Parag Milk Foods Ltd, recently launched Essential Protein, which combines whey protein concentrate with milk protein concentrate. The product is priced at around ₹1,900 for 1 kg. Business Standard reached out to Parag Milk Foods for comment on its blend strategy. At the time of publication of this report, a response was awaited. Wellbeing Nutrition has taken a different approach. It says it has retained the composition of its existing whey products rather than altering formulations to manage higher input costs. Instead, it entered the fermentation-led protein segment in October 2026 with a biofermented yeast protein range. The product is available in five variants in 500g packs, priced between ₹1,799 and ₹1,899. The flavoured variants offer 24g of protein per serving, while the unflavoured version provides 31g, according to the company.

Co-founder Kapoor said demand for whey had remained resilient, with consumers focused on performance-led nutrition continuing to buy the product despite higher prices. The yeast protein launch, he added, was intended to broaden the company's portfolio and reach consumers looking for alternatives at different price points. Formulations and formats change The pressure is also prompting changes in how protein products are formulated and manufactured. Agrizy said it was seeing growing interest in diversified protein portfolios and blends that combine whey with alternatives such as pea and soy. Co-founder Vicky Dodani said brands are also looking beyond traditional protein powders, with ready-to-drink beverages and protein bars gaining attention as consumers seek greater convenience and variety.

According to Dodani, rather than completely replacing whey, consumers are increasingly incorporating alternative protein sources alongside whey to balance their nutritional requirements with affordability. Infographic created using ChatGPT This changing consumption behaviour is encouraging supplement brands to explore product diversification, including standalone plant-based and yeast-based protein products, as well as hybrid formulations combining whey with alternative proteins. The focus is increasingly on maintaining protein quality, taste and nutritional value while offering products at more competitive price points. How alternative protein blends compare with whey The move towards alternatives raises questions about whether lower-cost proteins can deliver benefits comparable to whey. According to Dr Akshay Chugh, Consultant in Internal Medicine at Metro Hospital, Noida, whey is valued for its high digestibility and essential amino acid profile, particularly leucine, which plays an important role in stimulating muscle protein synthesis.

Plant proteins such as soy and pea can also provide essential amino acids, but their nutritional quality varies. Combining pea and rice proteins can improve the overall amino acid profile, although some formulations may require a higher quantity to deliver comparable benefits. He said whey remained a highly effective protein source but was not the only option. Well-formulated plant protein blends could offer comparable nutritional benefits, provided consumers paid attention to protein content, leucine and essential amino acid levels per serving rather than relying only on the headline protein claim. Fermented yeast protein is a newer category, and the evidence on its effectiveness for muscle growth remains less established than that for whey, he added.

Research published in Food Chemistry in 2025 found that yeast protein had a promising amino acid profile, although its digestibility was lower than that of animal proteins in the study. Another 2025 study found comparable digestibility to whey in an in-vitro model. These findings are encouraging but do not, by themselves, establish equivalent outcomes in people. Chugh said further research was needed to assess the impact of yeast protein on muscle protein synthesis and muscle growth. As protein supplements find a place in the diets of both fitness enthusiasts and consumers looking to meet their everyday nutritional needs, the market is beginning to offer more choices than just whey. Whether these alternatives can win over consumers will depend not only on their price, but also on their nutritional value, taste and how easily they fit into daily diets.