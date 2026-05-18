Prudential faces uphill battle to revive Bharti Life Insurance business

Prudential plc faces a difficult challenge in reviving growth at Bharti Life Insurance, a loss-making insurer that has struggled to scale despite operating for nearly two decades. Industry experts said the absence of a strong banking partner and a limited distribution network could weigh on the company’s prospects in India’s highly competitive life insurance market. According to industry insiders, Bharti Life Insurance has required repeated rounds of capital infusion over the years but failed to achieve meaningful scale, partly because the Indian promoters prioritised other businesses while AXA lacked familiarity with the local market. The insurer began operations in 2006 as a joint venture between Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Group and France’s AXA. In 2023, Bharti Group acquired AXA’s 49 per cent stake in the venture, while private equity firm 360 ONE Asset acquired a 15 per cent holding through its funds. As per the company’s FY25 annual report, accumulated losses stood at Rs 3,590 crore at the end of March 2025, compared with Rs 3,553 crore a year earlier. Its assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 17,035 crore in FY25, while total premium income during the period was Rs 2,931 crore. India’s life insurance market continues to be dominated by the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India, which manages assets of nearly Rs 60 trillion and operates an extensive agency network. Private sector competition is led by bank-backed insurers such as SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, each benefiting from strong bancassurance partnerships. AUM at the three insurers stands at roughly Rs 5 trillion, Rs 3.75 trillion, and Rs 3.14 trillion, respectively. On Sunday, Prudential plc announced that it would acquire a 75 per cent stake in the insurer for Rs 3,500 crore, with a potential additional payout of Rs 700 crore. The transaction will also require Prudential to reduce its holding in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to below 10 per cent from the current 22 per cent stake. Industry experts said the absence of a large bancassurance relationship or agency network could remain a structural hurdle for Bharti Life Insurance. While Prudential brings capital strength and experience in the Indian market, insurance ventures in India have historically relied heavily on local partners for operations and distribution. According to an industry expert, scaling business is a challenge in the life insurance industry as it is highly dependent on distribution. Every year, it becomes more difficult because metro and Tier-I markets are already concentrated, while the real penetration opportunity now lies in Tier-II, Tier-III, and Tier-IV markets. “Building distribution strength to penetrate these markets becomes increasingly difficult and costly. Every year that an insurance company launches, it becomes more difficult for them to get business compared to earlier players. Their challenge today is more acute than what previous players faced in the market,” she said. Ashvin Parekh, MD, Ashvin Parekh Advisory, said, “In ICICI Prudential, much of the value creation came from ICICI Bank’s distribution strength through the bank and its subsidiaries. But, in this acquisition, that distribution advantage may not exist for Prudential in the same way.” He added, “However, operating successfully without a strong bancassurance partner will be challenging, and the biggest challenge will be distribution. Insurance businesses in India are heavily dependent on bancassurance and large retail distribution networks, and without access to a major retail customer network, scaling becomes very difficult. Whether Prudential can successfully scale the business remains to be seen. They are also likely to bring in more partners post-complete acquisition or bring in strong distribution partnerships and expansion.” Industry executives also said the acquisition reflects Prudential’s broader ambition to deepen its presence in India under Naveen Tahilyani, who took charge last year as regional chief executive overseeing India, Africa, the Philippines, and parts of Southeast Asia. Tahilyani previously led Tata AIA Life Insurance for seven years across two terms and is credited with expanding the company into one of India’s top six private insurers. He currently serves on the board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance as Prudential’s nominee.

